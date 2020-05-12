UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Disinfects Turkish Vehicles, Equipment In Syria

Tue 12th May 2020

HAMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Russian military disinfected a convoy of Turkish military equipment that entered the territory controlled by the Syrian Armed Forces, Gennady Peregudov, a senior officer of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian armed forces' unit in Syria, told reporters.

"Special units of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian armed forces carried out measures to disinfect the convoy of the Turkish armed forces," Peregudov said.

According to Peregudov, the Russian military sanitized several Turkish armored vehicles, a tanker and a road train with a bulldozer loaded on it.

The Russian military disinfected not only the external surfaces but also details inside the vehicles. After the convoy left, the Russian military also disinfected the section of the road where the sanitizing took place.  

