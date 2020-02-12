UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Dismisses Reports Of Mass Exodus Of Refugees From Idlib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:10 PM

Russian Military Dismisses Reports of Mass Exodus of Refugees From Idlib

Reports of massive flows of refugees from the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria are baseless, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Reports of massive flows of refugees from the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria are baseless, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Reports of allegedly massive flows of refugees from the Idlib de-escalation zone do not have a factual basis.

A significant part of the residents of Idlib province safely leaves dangerous areas and moves into areas controlled by the Syrian government," the ministry said in a statement.

"The main task of Russia and Turkey in Syria remains the eradication of international terrorist groups that have settled on its territory in order to ensure the return of Syrians to a peaceful life. We are convinced that, by not succumbing to the provocations of terrorists and by avoiding inconsistent hasty decisions, this mission of Russia and Turkey will be successful implemented, "- the statement said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Idlib From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Supreme Court adjourns CEO PIA appointment case ti ..

4 minutes ago

CASHT holds solidarity walk to project Kashmir cau ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish President arrives on two-day visit of Paki ..

4 minutes ago

PHP arrange farewell party

4 minutes ago

NATO Seeks to Avoid Arms Race Amid Concerns About ..

35 minutes ago

UK Gov't Announces Plans to Outlaw Unregulated Acc ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.