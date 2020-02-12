Russian Military Dismisses Reports of Mass Exodus of Refugees From Idlib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Reports of massive flows of refugees from the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria are baseless, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Reports of massive flows of refugees from the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria are baseless, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Reports of allegedly massive flows of refugees from the Idlib de-escalation zone do not have a factual basis.

A significant part of the residents of Idlib province safely leaves dangerous areas and moves into areas controlled by the Syrian government," the ministry said in a statement.

"The main task of Russia and Turkey in Syria remains the eradication of international terrorist groups that have settled on its territory in order to ensure the return of Syrians to a peaceful life. We are convinced that, by not succumbing to the provocations of terrorists and by avoiding inconsistent hasty decisions, this mission of Russia and Turkey will be successful implemented, "- the statement said.