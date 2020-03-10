Russian Military Dismisses Turkish Reports of Destruction of 8 Syrian Pantsir Systems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed on Tuesday Turkish claims about the alleged destruction of eight Syrian Pantsir air defense systems in Idlib province by strike aerial drones.

"The assessment presented to the Turkish president of the combat effectiveness of the use of strike aerial drones in Idlib province that were allegedly able to destroy eight Syrian Pantsir gun-missile air defense systems are untrue and are more than an exaggeration," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the main part of Syrian air defenses, including the Pantsir systems, is deployed primarily in the Damascus area.

"The units of the Syrian armed forces in the area of the Idlib de-escalation zone were defended only by four Pantsir air defense systems," the ministry stressed, adding that only two Pantsir systems were damaged in massive attacks by Turkish drones.

"At present, their repairs are almost completed," the statement concluded.