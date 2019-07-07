UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Distributes Humanitarian Aid In Damascus Suburb - Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:50 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The Russian military has delivered a batch of humanitarian aid to a Damascus suburb of Hamuria in Syria's Eastern Ghouta, which has suffered serious damage over the course of the civil conflict in the country, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, Sergey Maloletko, said.

"The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides decided to provide humanitarian assistance to residents of ... Hamuria. More than two tonnes worth of food packages ... will be handed out as part of the [humanitarian] action.

Assistance will be provided to at least 500 families in the settlement," Maloletko told reporters.

According to local residents, humanitarian aid provided by Damascus and the Russian military is the only thing that keeps them alive.

"We have no food, the only thing that helps us survive is the products that you or the Syrian government bring us. The majority of the [local] residents are women and children," one of the local residents told reporters.

As part of the humanitarian operation, Russian military medical officers examined local residents and gave them medicines.

