UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Doctors Begin Receiving, Treating COVID-19 Patients In Italy's Bergamo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

Russian Military Doctors Begin Receiving, Treating COVID-19 Patients in Italy's Bergamo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russian military doctors have begun providing 24-hour care at a field hospital in the Italian city of Bergamo for patients that have tested positive for COVID-19, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"On Monday, April 6, Russian military doctors together with their Italian colleagues began providing round-the-clock care and treatment at a field hospital in the city of Bergamo for patients that have contracted the coronavirus disease," the statement read.

The ministry added that eight teams of Russian medical professionals will provide general and intensive care treatment for patients in both a critical and stable condition.

All the necessary medical equipment has been provided.

"All the staff of the international medical teams received training at the city's Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital. After patients are processed at the hospital, Russian and Italian specialists will receive, diagnose and treat patients around the clock," the statement read.

Roughly 200 Russian and Italian medical professionals will work at the field hospital, which has 142 beds.

Related Topics

Russia Bergamo April All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

42 minutes ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

1 hour ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

2 hours ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

2 hours ago

De-sealing at Manga started

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.