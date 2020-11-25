Russian Military Doctors Heading to Nagorno-Karabakh to Assist Local Residents - Ministry

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russian military doctors are heading from the Far East to Nagorno-Karabakh to provide assistance to people living there, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Forces and facilities of the Eastern military district's medical unit are being deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh to assist locals residents and provide services to the Russian peacekeepers, the ministry noted.

Il-76 planes are being used to take doctors to Karabakh, according to the Russian military.

"The first two Il-76 planes, used for deploying the special medical unit of the Eastern military district, have been launched from the Khabarovsk Novy airport to the task performance area in Nagorno-Karabakh," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 122 military doctors, 54 units of transport and special equipment and 66 tonnes of necessary materials will be taken to Nagorno-Karabakh from Russia.

