UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Doctors Helping Kyrgyzstan Fight COVID-19 Return Home - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:35 PM

Russian Military Doctors Helping Kyrgyzstan Fight COVID-19 Return Home - Russian Military

Teams of Russian military doctors that arrived in Kyrgyzstan in July to help the country combat the coronavirus pandemic, are returning home, after they had completed their mission, the press service of Russia's Central Military District said on Friday in a statement

KANT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Teams of Russian military doctors that arrived in Kyrgyzstan in July to help the country combat the coronavirus pandemic, are returning home, after they had completed their mission, the press service of Russia's Central Military District said on Friday in a statement.

"Teams of Russian military doctors, who were sent to Kyrgyzstan in July to provide medical assistance in the fight against the coronavirus in hospitals in [the cities of] Bishkek and Osh, completed their work, having examined more than 450 patients and discharged about 200 people," the statement said.

As part of their mission, Russian medical workers conducted a sanitary and epidemiological examination of military hospitals and issued recommendations on providing medical care. In addition, Russian specialists shared their experience in treating patients with medical staff of local hospitals.

The military doctors arrived in the country on July 22 and brought the necessary medical equipment, lung ventilators, medicines and personal protective equipment.

Related Topics

Russia Osh Bishkek Kyrgyzstan July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Religious harmony need of the hour: MYC

2 minutes ago

Ministries, divisions asked to write 'Khatam-un-Na ..

2 minutes ago

Floods Deprive 300,000 Yemenis of Homes, Thousands ..

2 minutes ago

Hasil Bizenjo laid to rest at his ancestral town

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 Fears Keep Satisfaction Levels in US at 9 ..

6 minutes ago

Sixteen Unaccompanied Migrant Children Leave Greek ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.