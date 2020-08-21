Russian Military Doctors Helping Kyrgyzstan Fight COVID-19 Return Home - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

KANT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Teams of Russian military doctors that arrived in Kyrgyzstan in July to help the country combat the coronavirus pandemic, are returning home, after they had completed their mission, the press service of Russia's Central Military District said on Friday in a statement.

"Teams of Russian military doctors, who were sent to Kyrgyzstan in July to provide medical assistance in the fight against the coronavirus in hospitals in [the cities of] Bishkek and Osh, completed their work, having examined more than 450 patients and discharged about 200 people," the statement said.

As part of their mission, Russian medical workers conducted a sanitary and epidemiological examination of military hospitals and issued recommendations on providing medical care. In addition, Russian specialists shared their experience in treating patients with medical staff of local hospitals.

The military doctors arrived in the country on July 22 and brought the necessary medical equipment, lung ventilators, medicines and personal protective equipment.