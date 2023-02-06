Russian Military Doctors Ready to Provide Aid at Khmeimim Airbase - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) A mobile group of military doctors at Russia's Khmeimim airbase in Syria is ready to provide necessary assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake that ravaged the country, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey at at 01:17 GMT. Later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.

7 magnitude in central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT. According to the recent information, the death toll from the natural disaster in Syria reached 461.

"A mobile group of Russian military doctors has been established at the Khmeimim airbase and is in constant readiness to provide assistance, four blood donation points have been deployed, as well as a joint operational headquarters to coordinate the actions of forces and means involved in providing assistance to the Syrian side," the ministry said in a statement.