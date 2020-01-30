Russian Military Doctors Save Life of Injured RT Correspondent in Syria - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Fixes headline structure, updates with quote from RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan in paras 6-7)

(Fixes headline structure (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Fixes headline structure, updates with quote from RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan in paras 6-7)

MOSCOW, January 30 (Sputnik) - Russian military medical workers have saved the life of Wafa Shabrouney, a correspondent of RT Arabic who has been injured in the Syrian province of Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Shabrouney was gravely wounded on Wednesday in a mine explosion in the city of Maarat al-Numan.

"Under the decision of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, military doctors of the Russian forces staying in Syria have promptly come to the Hama city hospital, where Wafa Shabrouney has been taken, to assist their Syrian colleagues through providing consultations," the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

Shabrouney was then taken to Russia's Khmeimim airbase on a transport helicopter, which was also carrying a team of military doctors.

"Over the night, Shabrouney received comprehensive treatment, two telemedicine consultations were held with leading experts of the Kirov Military Medical academy and the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital," the ministry added.

Later on Thursday, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan thanked Defense Minister Shoigu and the Russian military for saving the journalist's life.

"I want to publicly bow to our military and personally to Sergei Shoigu for the rescue of our Wafa. This is simply a miracle. Yesterday, when our journalist was seriously wounded in a mine explosion near Idlib, where there are no normal medical services anywhere in the area and where local doctors assessed her chance of living as very low she had already lost consciousness Shoigu sent Russian military doctors within minutes to help the Syrians at the local hospital where Wafa was taken to," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

Shabrouney's condition is now assessed as critical but stable. She may be taken to Russia to receive medical assistance.