Russian Military Doctors Save Life Of RT Correspondent Injured In Syria - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:45 PM

Russian Military Doctors Save Life of RT Correspondent Injured in Syria - Defense Ministry

Russian military medical workers have saved the life of Wafa Shabrouney, a female journalist of RT Arabic who has been injured in the Syrian province of Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian military medical workers have saved the life of Wafa Shabrouney, a female journalist of RT Arabic who has been injured in the Syrian province of Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Shabrouney was gravely wounded on Wednesday in a mine explosion in the city of Maarat al-Numan.

"Under the decision of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, military doctors of the Russian forces staying in Syria have promptly come to the Hama city hospital, where Wafa Shabrouney has been taken, to assist their Syrian colleagues through providing consultations," the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

Shabrouney was then taken to Russia's Khmeimim airbase on a transport helicopter, which was also carrying a team of military doctors.

"Over the night, Shabrouney received comprehensive treatment, two telemedicine consultations were held with leading experts of the Kirov Military Medical academy and the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital," the ministry added.

Shabrouney's condition is now assessed as critical but stable. She may be taken to Russia to receive medical assistance there.

