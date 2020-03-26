The Russian military, who have arrived in Italy's Bergamo to assist the coronavirus fight, will start providing medical assistance to elderly patients on Friday already, the Russian Defense Ministry said

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Russian military, who have arrived in Italy's Bergamo to assist the coronavirus fight, will start providing medical assistance to elderly patients on Friday already, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"First of all, Russian medial nursing teams will be providing treatment to patients staying in 65 local retreat centers, which the local authorities are now using for isolation and treatment of elderly people who have contracted the coronavirus," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian experts will also engage in disinfection of health care facilities and city infrastructure, including transport.

They will start working on Friday, the ministry added.