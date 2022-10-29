UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Doctrine Allows No Double Interpretations On Use Of Nuclear Arms - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 10:20 AM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russia is following the evolution of doctrinal documents of Western countries, especially the United States, and is concerned about their blurriness and the growing number of scenarios involving the use of nuclear weapons, while the Russian Military Doctrine does not allow any double interpretations on the possible use of nuclear arms, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the US Department of Defense released the National Defense Strategy, which characterizes Russia as an "acute threat." The document characterizes Russia as posing a more immediate threat to US interests and values than China, which is characterized as a "pacing challenge." According to the strategy, Washington wants to extend its 75-year record of not using nuclear weapons and aims to reduce the risk of a nuclear war.

"I can say that we are following very closely, both militarily and politically, the overall evolution of strategies of Western nuclear-weapon states, including the United Kingdom, France, and, above all, the US.

We are also following developments in the means of delivery and the weapons itself," Grushko said.

The deputy minister added that Moscow has repeatedly voiced concerns about this issue.

"The language of nuclear strategies is quite blurry, and we see an increase in the number of scenarios that allow the use of nuclear weapons, including (scenarios) outside the nuclear context. By the way, this also applies to the French Nuclear Strategy," Grushko said.

"Our nuclear doctrine and the relevant documents concerning the possible use of nuclear weapons, they are very precise and do not allow any double interpretations. They clearly say that, outside the nuclear context, nuclear weapons can be used only if there is a threat to the very existence of the state. That is it. This is an absolutely clear criterion," the deputy minister said.

