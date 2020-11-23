UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Engineers Need Several Months To Demine Nagorno-Karabakh - Commander

Mon 23rd November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Russian military engineers will need several months to clear their designated area of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh of mines, Lt. Col. Pavel Pautov, the head of the engineering service of the Russian military force in the region, said on Monday, after demining operations had started

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Russian military engineers will need several months to clear their designated area of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh of mines, Lt. Col. Pavel Pautov, the head of the engineering service of the Russian military force in the region, said on Monday, after demining operations had started.

"We will have work cut out for us for the next several months to clear our area of responsibility. We have not yet come across mine traps in this region. Here, Soviet-made mines were mostly used � anti-tank mines TM-62, anti-personnel [mines] PMN-2. There are also tripwire mines, but they were mostly set by the defending side to cover positions. The troops are currently withdrawing, and sappers are clearing their minefields," Pautov told reporters.

He noted that about 30 anti-tank mines had already been discovered in one of the road segments.

"Our tasks on that road segment are about performing engineering reconnaissance at the routes. Specifically, checking the routes for life-threatening objects between the Russian military contingent's positions," Pautov added.

On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that was brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, after weeks of hostilities in the area. Under the agreement, Baku regained control of the territories seized during the recent hostilities, while Russia has deployed its peacekeepers along the line of contact and in the Lachin Corridor.

