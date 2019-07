Russian Military Equipment to Participate in Drills in Venezuela July 24 - Moscow

Russian military equipment will participate in military drills in Venezuela, scheduled for July 24, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

"Weapons and military equipment that are currently present in Venezuela and that the National Bolivarian Armed Forces use are mostly Russia-made.

So, it just cannot be otherwise. I don't know if they have purchased any kinds of equipment in other countries, but the army is equipped with our weapons to a significant extent, so it will be used as well," Ryabkov told reporters, when asked whether Russian military equipment would be used during July 24 drills.