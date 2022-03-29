UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Evacuates 138 Turkish, 10 Ukrainian Citizens From Kherson - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 12:07 PM

The Russian Southern Military District organized a safe transportation of 138 Turkish and 10 Ukrainian citizens to Russia from the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

The evacuation was organized in response to requests submitted by locals to the Russian military commandant's office in Kherson and from foreign embassies asking to ensure a safe withdrawal of their citizens from the Ukrainian territory.

In total, about 600 foreign citizens have been evacuated to Crimea from the Kherson region since the start of Russia's special military operation.

Last Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 439,420 vulnerable people had been evacuated from Ukraine since the military operation began on February 24. A total of 91,673 minors have been evacuated to Russia since fighting broke out in February, and almost 100,000 people have been rescued from the southeastern port city of Mariupol.

