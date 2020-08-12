Russian Military Expert Says Next-Gen Weapons May Disrupt Climate, Utilize Pathogens

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The weapons of the future may be equipped with the ability to control the climate, be based on genetic engineering, and utilize super-powerful radiation, the deputy president of the Russian academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences, Dr. Konstantin Sivkov, wrote in a new article for the Military-Industrial Courier weekly newspaper.

New scientific research could have a significant impact on the next generation of military arms, and may indeed alter the nature of warfare entirely, Sivkov said in the article, adding that future weapons may allow governments to alter geophysical or climatic processes in a targeted area.

"So in the future, there may be a weapon capable of unleashing real weather cataclysms on the enemy, and they may even have the potential to trigger earthquakes," the expert wrote.

Another area of development is the use of pathogens in the military arena, the expert said.

"Military developments are ongoing in the direction of creating pathogenic bacteria and viruses that would be dangerous to humans, depending on their race," Sivkov wrote.

Furthermore, ongoing advancements in the field of radiation technology could create a whole new generation of highly-effective weapons, the expert commented.

"Beam weapons could be aimed at destroying the electronic systems of military facilities. Strikes aimed at aircraft will be able to cause the failure of onboard systems, leading to their destruction," Sivkov wrote.

The future of military warfare lies in quantum computing, the expert stated, adding that these developments will allow small-sized computers to harness the performance of present-day supercomputers.

"The creation of such systems will revolutionize military cybernetics. The rate of information processing through automated control systems will increase multiple times, increasing the speed of military operations by reducing the control cycle, and the quality of decision making will increase dramatically. The possibilities for the robotization of the armed forces will expand, and most importantly, there will be a marked leap in the accuracy and efficiency of weapons and equipment control systems," Sivkov said.

Future developments will coincide with the launch of 5G telecommunications networks. The armed forces of numerous countries, including the United States, have already begun developing prototype 5G systems ahead of the widespread rolling out of the network.