Russian Military Experts Halfway Through Disinfecting Nursing Homes in Bergamo - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian military specialists have disinfected 36 of 65 nursing homes in Italy's Bergamo province, one of the areas most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, deputy chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Sergey Kikot said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russian military specialists have disinfected 36 of 65 nursing homes in Italy's Bergamo province, one of the areas most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, deputy chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Sergey Kikot said.

"An integrated unit carried out a set of disinfection measures in 36 out of 65 medical and health facilities with an unfavorable epidemiological situation in Bergamo province in the region of Lombardy," Kikot said during a conference call.

More than 270,000 square meters (2.9 million square feet), including adjacent properties and roads, have been decontaminated, Kikot added.

Since March, the Russian military has sent 15 aircraft and dozens of specialists to Italy, the European nation most affected by COVID-19, along with disinfection and diagnostic equipment. The specialists have helped their Italian colleagues build a field hospital in Bergamo. According to Russian diplomats, the teams are also helping Italy disinfect 65 nursing homes for the elderly.

As of Monday, there are 93,187 active COVID-19 cases in Italy. The total number of cases stands at 132,547, including 16,523 deaths, according to the Civil Protection Department.