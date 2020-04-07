UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Experts Halfway Through Disinfecting Nursing Homes In Bergamo - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:08 PM

Russian Military Experts Halfway Through Disinfecting Nursing Homes in Bergamo - Official

Russian military specialists have disinfected 36 of 65 nursing homes in Italy's Bergamo province, one of the areas most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, deputy chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Sergey Kikot said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russian military specialists have disinfected 36 of 65 nursing homes in Italy's Bergamo province, one of the areas most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, deputy chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Sergey Kikot said.

"An integrated unit carried out a set of disinfection measures in 36 out of 65 medical and health facilities with an unfavorable epidemiological situation in Bergamo province in the region of Lombardy," Kikot said during a conference call.

More than 270,000 square meters (2.9 million square feet), including adjacent properties and roads, have been decontaminated, Kikot added.

Since March, the Russian military has sent 15 aircraft and dozens of specialists to Italy, the European nation most affected by COVID-19, along with disinfection and diagnostic equipment. The specialists have helped their Italian colleagues build a field hospital in Bergamo. According to Russian diplomats, the teams are also helping Italy disinfect 65 nursing homes for the elderly.

As of Monday, there are 93,187 active COVID-19 cases in Italy. The total number of cases stands at 132,547, including 16,523 deaths, according to the Civil Protection Department.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Bergamo Italy March Million

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

26 minutes ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

26 minutes ago

Balochistan govt approves 1,400 posts for doctors, ..

3 minutes ago

Cash disbursement among poor families from Thursda ..

3 minutes ago

54 new COVID-19 cases detected, tally rises to 986 ..

3 minutes ago

Spain daily virus death toll spikes to 743 after d ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.