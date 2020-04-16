UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Experts Sanitize 12 Facilities In Serbia In 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:20 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russian military experts have sanitized 12 medical facilities in Serbia within the past 24 hours amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Thursday.

"Russian specialists from the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection units have disinfected 12 medical facilities [in Serbia] including the Karaburma military hospital, the Republican Institute of Public Health 'Milan Jovanovic Batut,' a military hospital and a clinic in the city of Novi-Sad," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian military doctors have held consultations for Serbian colleagues. The Russian servicemen are also assisting the Serbian authorities in organizing centers for treating COVID-19 patients across the Balkan country.

In total, the Russian military experts have disinfected 35 facilities in eight Serbian cities.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Serbia has confirmed 4,873 cases of COVID-19, with 99 fatalities. A state of emergency was declared in Serbia on March 15.

