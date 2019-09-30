UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Experts To Inspect Greek Training Sites Tue-Fri Under OSCE Deal - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:50 AM

Russian Military Experts to Inspect Greek Training Sites Tue-Fri Under OSCE Deal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian military inspectors will visit Greece's training centers and sites from October 1-4 within the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document, the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) reported on Monday, citing the head of the Russian National Center for Reducing Nuclear Danger, Sergei Ryzhkov.

Russian inspectors will visit training areas and sites, receive briefings on military units and formations deployed in the designated area and on the current military activities, as well as the Parmenion military exercise, the media said.

The Vienna Document, adopted by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) during the 2011 Forum for Security Cooperation, requires the member countries to provide information on certain types of military activities, invite observers and conduct military inspections.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nuclear Visit Vienna Greece October Media From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 September 2019

36 minutes ago

UAE Press: Right measures to boost Emiratisation

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE seeking expert comments on draft regulation ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on safety and protection st ..

11 hours ago

UAE provides 80 tonnes of food aid to people of ea ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.