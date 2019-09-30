Russian Military Experts to Inspect Greek Training Sites Tue-Fri Under OSCE Deal - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian military inspectors will visit Greece's training centers and sites from October 1-4 within the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document, the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) reported on Monday, citing the head of the Russian National Center for Reducing Nuclear Danger, Sergei Ryzhkov.

Russian inspectors will visit training areas and sites, receive briefings on military units and formations deployed in the designated area and on the current military activities, as well as the Parmenion military exercise, the media said.

The Vienna Document, adopted by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) during the 2011 Forum for Security Cooperation, requires the member countries to provide information on certain types of military activities, invite observers and conduct military inspections.