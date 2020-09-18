Russian Military: Foreign Spy Planes Became 40% More Active Over Black Sea in 2020

Foreign spy planes were appearing over the Black Sea 40 percent more often in 2020 than the year before, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Foreign spy planes were appearing over the Black Sea 40 percent more often in 2020 than the year before, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said Friday.

"The number of [foreign] reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea region increased by 40 percent compared to last year," Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said.

The flights next to the Crimean Bridge increased by 61 percent, Rudskoy said.