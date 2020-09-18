UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military: Foreign Spy Planes Became 40% More Active Over Black Sea In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:57 PM

Russian Military: Foreign Spy Planes Became 40% More Active Over Black Sea in 2020

Foreign spy planes were appearing over the Black Sea 40 percent more often in 2020 than the year before, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Foreign spy planes were appearing over the Black Sea 40 percent more often in 2020 than the year before, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said Friday.

"The number of [foreign] reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea region increased by 40 percent compared to last year," Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said.

The flights next to the Crimean Bridge increased by 61 percent, Rudskoy said.

Related Topics

Russia 2020

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges creating critical awareness on a ..

37 minutes ago

Scotland's Sturgeon Warns That Tougher COVID-19 Me ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Argentina Discuss Energy, Banking, Transpo ..

4 minutes ago

53 bakers arrested for selling under-weight roti

4 minutes ago

University of Sindh 2nd semester LLB (Hons) exams ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 170 p ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.