Russian Military Gifts Field Hospital To Italian Colleagues Prior To Departure - Ministry

Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:13 AM

Russian Military Gifts Field Hospital to Italian Colleagues Prior to Departure - Ministry

Russian military specialists, who have finished their month-and-a-half mission to help Bergamo fight the COVID-19 pandemic, have left for Italian doctors intensive care and therapy units in a field hospital established by Russia in the city, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian military specialists, who have finished their month-and-a-half mission to help Bergamo fight the COVID-19 pandemic, have left for Italian doctors intensive care and therapy units in a field hospital established by Russia in the city, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the Russian military doctors would begin leaving Italy starting on Thursday.

"In accordance with the decision on the end of the Russian humanitarian operation in the Italian republic, the military doctors of the Russian Defense Ministry have finished handing over the intensive care and therapy units of the Bergamo field hospital, where they were admitting and helping patients with the coronavirus infection for a month, to Italian specialists. As a part of providing humanitarian assistance, the units have been handed over to the Italian side along with the standard equipment and assets," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a farewell ceremony for Russian military medics took place in Bergamo.

"Working for a month and a half back-to-back with the Italian colleagues in the most virus-hit areas, risking their own health, our specialists were selflessly saving human lives, demonstrating [their] strength in fighting against the massive threat of the coronavirus. They have performed their duty with honesty and professionalism," Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said.

On March 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Afterward, Russia sent its military epidemiologists to Italy.

