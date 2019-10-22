UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Hardware Has No Alternatives For African Countries - Think Tank

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:03 PM

Russian Military Hardware Has No Alternatives for African Countries - Think Tank

Russian military equipment is unmatched for African buyers in terms of value for money, Igor Korotchenko, the head of the Centre for Analysis of World Arms Trade, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian military equipment is unmatched for African buyers in terms of value for money, Igor Korotchenko, the head of the Centre for Analysis of World Arms Trade, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Cameroonian Ambassador to Russia Mahamat Paba Sale expressed his country's interest in purchasing Russian-made armored personnel carriers, as well as military transport helicopters and attack helicopters.

"Russia is one of the recognized leaders in making armored personnel carriers, particularly the BTR-82, which shows excellent results while being used in different countries and regions. It is a dependable and time-tested vehicle upgraded with cutting-edge technological solutions. Our helicopters are bestsellers. Mi-8, Mi-17, Mi-24, Mi-35, Mi-26 are brands that are known throughout the world," Korotchenko said.

He added that compared to Russian-made helicopters, Western ones are "capricious, unreliable" and demand a high level of technical maintenance in the harsh African climate.

Russian helicopters, according to Korotchenko, are exemplary when it comes to operational reliability.

"No Western helicopter can compare with a Russian one in sum of characteristics. Russian helicopters are as legendary as a Kalashnikov rifle among firearms. For buyers from Africa, they have no alternative," he concluded.

The expert said that all requests concerning military and technological cooperation filed during the Russia-Africa summit and business forum would be reviewed and fulfilled.

"There are no limitations, with exception of issues of African states' purchasing power," Korotchenko noted.

The inaugural Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, will run from October 23-24 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

