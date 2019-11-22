UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Has No Info On Results Of US Operation For Eliminating Baghdadi - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The Russian military does not posses any reliable information about the results of the United States' operation aimed at eliminating Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terror organization (IS, banned in Russia), Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our military working on the ground does not have reliable information about the fact of conducting and the results of the mentioned operation for eliminating ex-IS field commander Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi," Syromolotov said, stressing that the Russian Defense Ministry had already commented on the matter.

US President Donald Trump said on October 27 that Baghdadi had been killed in a US operation in Syria's Idlib. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said later that Russia did not have reliable information that the US military had carried out an operation to eliminate Baghdadi. At the same time, the IS reportedly confirmed the death of its leader.

