Russian Military Has Used Several Hundred Kamikaze Drones In Operation In Ukraine - Source

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 05:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The Russian Armed Forces have already used several hundred domestic-made loitering munitions, also called kamikaze drones, in Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, a source told Sputnik.

"Since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian military has already used several hundred domestic-made loitering munitions. We are talking about Cube drones and two types of Lancets," the source said.

