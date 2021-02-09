Russian Military Held Drills in Syria With Syrian Tank Crews - Serviceman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russian military personnel conducted a series of exercises with tank units of the Syrian army, including various maneuvers and firing, Grigory Lazutkin, a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria, who took part in the exercises, told reporters.

"The Syrian Armed Forces today are not the same Armed Forces that were at the beginning of this war. Today they are more combat-ready units. The defense is stable and prepared," Lazutkin said.

The backbone of Syrian armored units is made up of Soviet T-72 tanks. The republic modernizes them, installing additional armor and equipment.