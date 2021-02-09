UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Held Drills In Syria With Syrian Tank Crews - Serviceman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

Russian Military Held Drills in Syria With Syrian Tank Crews - Serviceman

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russian military personnel conducted a series of exercises with tank units of the Syrian army, including various maneuvers and firing, Grigory Lazutkin, a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria, who took part in the exercises, told reporters.

"The Syrian Armed Forces today are not the same Armed Forces that were at the beginning of this war. Today they are more combat-ready units. The defense is stable and prepared," Lazutkin said.

The backbone of Syrian armored units is made up of Soviet T-72 tanks. The republic modernizes them, installing additional armor and equipment.

Related Topics

Firing Army Syria Russia Same Tank

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2021 in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

10 hours ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Thanks US State Secretary ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.