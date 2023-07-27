Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Russian Military Helicopters Help Fighting Forest Fires in Syria - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Helicopters of the Russian armed forces, along with Syrian aviation and almost 30 fire-fighting squads, are being deployed in extinguishing massive forest fires that have broken out in the Syrian province of Latakia, a source in the Syrian Agricultural Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The fire-fighting squads continue their work of localizing the forest fires, which have broken out near the villages of Mashqita and Sarsakia north of the city of Latakia ... Syrian military helicopters as well as helicopters of the Russian armed forces were deployed for extinguishing the fire during the day, including in hard-to-reach areas," the source said.

A wildfire started on Tuesday in the forested region near Mashqita and several other villages, which are considered as a tourist area. Strong winds and mountainous terrain contributed to the rapid spread of fire, the source said.

Another fire broke out in the north of Latakia off the town of Rabia near the border with the militant-controlled areas, the source said. About 28 fire-fighting squads are deployed in extinguishing it, he added.

