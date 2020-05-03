Russian Military Helps Disinfect Another 20 Facilities in 3 Serbian Cities - Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Russian biological and chemical protection military experts have disinfected, together with their Serbian colleagues, 20 facilities in three Serbian cities over the past 24 hours as part of their joint COVID-19 response, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"Joint Russian-Serbian nuclear, biological and chemical protection teams continue their disinfection activities. Over the past 24 hours, 20 facilities in Belgrade, Prokuplje and Blace have been disinfected," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian military have also sanitized the Institute of Oncology and Radiology in Belgrade, one of the largest cancer centers in the Balkans.

In addition, two teams of physicians and nurses assisted in examining and treating 14 COVID-19 patients in the Serbian city of Nis. Russian military doctors have also analyzed the epidemiological situation and provided recommendations on epidemiological response to medical facilities in the towns of Alibunar, Trstenik, Tutin and Ivanjica, according to the ministry.

As of Saturday, Serbia updated its COVID-19 tally by 157 cases to 9,362. The death toll is standing at 189.