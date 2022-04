Russian Military Hit 4 Fuel Bases With High-Precision Weapons - Defense Ministry

The Russian military destroyed four Ukrainian fuel storage facilities with high-precision missiles, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Russian military destroyed four Ukrainian fuel storage facilities with high-precision missiles, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

"High-precision air launched missiles destroyed four fuel bases for supplying Ukrainian troops in the areas of Kremenets, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, and Novomoskovsk," Konashenkov told a briefing.