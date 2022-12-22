UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Hit Over 1,300 Kiev's Critical Objects During Special Operation - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Russian high-precision long-range missiles during the special operation hit over 1,300 critical objects of Ukraine, which significantly reduced the combat potential of the Ukrainian military and paralyzed the work of Kiev's military-industrial complex, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"As part of the operation, more than 1,300 critical objects were hit by high-precision long-range missiles. This made it possible to significantly reduce the combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces, disrupt the command and control system, paralyze the work of the military-industrial complex, significantly complicate military transportation," Gerasimov told a briefing.

The official added that Russian attack drones have destroyed over 600 Ukrainian objects during the special operation.

Russian operational-tactical and army aviation has destroyed 11,000 units of Ukrainian weapons during the special operation, making about 150 flights a day, Gerasimov said.

