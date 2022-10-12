UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Hits About 30% Of Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Since Monday - Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Tuesday that the Russian military hit about 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the last two days.

"Yesterday, they (the Russian military) shelled something more than 80 missiles. Today, it's something around 40. And, of course, that is really very heavy shelling to energy infrastructure, and we, just to give you the figures, that we feel that something around 30% of energy infrastructure were hit," Halushchenko told CNN.

On Monday, Russia carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure intended for military supplies and connectivity in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council.

In particular, the Russian leader condemned Saturday's explosion on the Crimean Bridge as a terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin said that Ukraine had also carried out three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and had attempted to damage the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Ukraine reported airstrikes and explosions in Kiev and the Kiev Region, as well as in Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv and its vicinity, and the Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne, and Poltava regions. According to the Ukrainian government, attacks were also carried out against energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr.

In addition, a series of explosions took place across Ukraine on Tuesday. Some of them are believed to be the air defense systems in operation.

