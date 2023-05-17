UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Hits Large Ammunition Depot At Mykolaiv Shipyard - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Russian Military Hits Large Ammunition Depot at Mykolaiv Shipyard - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russia's armed forces have delivered a group missile strike on a large Ukrainian ammunition depot at a shipyard in Mykolaiv, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Tonight, Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with sea-based long-range precision weapons on a large ammunition depot equipped on the territory of a ship repair enterprise in the city of Mykolaiv.

The goals of the attack have been achieved. The designated object was hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian military also hit an observation post of special operations forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region, the ministry added.

