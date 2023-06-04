(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) The Russian military has hit Ukraine's unmanned aerial vehicles' (UAV) assembly facility near the city of Dnipro with ground-based precision weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"A facility for the assembly of Ukrainian UAVs has been hit by ground-based precision weapons near the city of Dnipro," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the command and observation posts of Ukrainian battalions were hit near the settlements of Poltavka in the Zaporizhia region and Toretsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said.