UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Hits Ukraine's UAV Assembly Facility Near Dnipro - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Russian Military Hits Ukraine's UAV Assembly Facility Near Dnipro - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) The Russian military has hit Ukraine's unmanned aerial vehicles' (UAV) assembly facility near the city of Dnipro with ground-based precision weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"A facility for the assembly of Ukrainian UAVs has been hit by ground-based precision weapons near the city of Dnipro," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the command and observation posts of Ukrainian battalions were hit near the settlements of Poltavka in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Toretsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on the Crimean bridge. The strikes are targeting energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout Ukraine.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Ukraine Russia Vehicles Donetsk October Sunday Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

7 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.