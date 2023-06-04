(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) The Russian military has hit Ukraine's unmanned aerial vehicles' (UAV) assembly facility near the city of Dnipro with ground-based precision weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"A facility for the assembly of Ukrainian UAVs has been hit by ground-based precision weapons near the city of Dnipro," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the command and observation posts of Ukrainian battalions were hit near the settlements of Poltavka in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Toretsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry said.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on the Crimean bridge. The strikes are targeting energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout Ukraine.