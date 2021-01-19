UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Hold Exercises With Focus On Reconnaissance Network

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:53 PM

Russian Military Hold Exercises With Focus on Reconnaissance Network

The Russian military announced Tuesday it had completed drills focused on reconnaissance networks with participation of Msta howitzers and drones

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Russian military announced Tuesday it had completed drills focused on reconnaissance networks with participation of Msta howitzers and drones.

The Western Military District artillery units practiced using Msta with the help of single management system, which helps exchange data and adjust targeting very fast.

The new system can transfer data from each howitzer's targeting and management system. Drones and reconnaissance systems deployed in the area helped adjust targeting.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia National University From

Recent Stories

Four private sector companies step in LNG trade

2 minutes ago

Lahore-Matiari transmission line to be ready in Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Post to capture major chunk of e-commerce ..

6 minutes ago

US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan Confirms Retainin ..

6 minutes ago

Kabul, Afghan City of Tirinkot Hit by Bomb Blasts, ..

8 minutes ago

PAC examines audit paras of Ministry of Communicat ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.