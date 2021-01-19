Russian Military Hold Exercises With Focus on Reconnaissance Network

The Russian military announced Tuesday it had completed drills focused on reconnaissance networks with participation of Msta howitzers and drones

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Russian military announced Tuesday it had completed drills focused on reconnaissance networks with participation of Msta howitzers and drones.

The Western Military District artillery units practiced using Msta with the help of single management system, which helps exchange data and adjust targeting very fast.

The new system can transfer data from each howitzer's targeting and management system. Drones and reconnaissance systems deployed in the area helped adjust targeting.