Russian Military Holds Drills Against Spread Of Coronavirus - Defense Minister

Fri 20th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry conducted special drills on combating the spread of COVID-19, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday, adding that troops exercised the evacuation of civilians and disinfection of military facilities and equipment

"On the Chkalovsk airfield, the military has exercised the evacuation of civilians, disinfection of aircraft and transported cargo, the organization of the quarantine and disinfection of military units for normalizing the epidemiological situation," Shoigu said.

The drills were held from March 18-19.

A number of countries worldwide have been using the military in various ways during the coronavirus pandemic, including for enforcing a quarantine regime.

Russia has so far confirmed 199 coronavirus cases. There have been no COVID-19 cases among Russian servicemen, according to the defense minister.

