Ukrainian forces shelled Melitopol with Tochka-U missiles on March 17, hitting, among other things, a Russian military hospital, hospital surgeon Roman Nezhilov told Sputnik

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Ukrainian forces shelled Melitopol with Tochka-U missiles on March 17, hitting, among other things, a Russian military hospital, hospital surgeon Roman Nezhilov told Sputnik.

According to the photos from the scene obtained by Sputnik, the serial number on the tank of the Tochka-U missile that hit the Russian military hospital � Sh91536 � confirms its belonging to Ukrainian forces. Fragments of Ukrainian missiles of the Sh915 series have been repeatedly recorded in the territory of Donbas. For example, in September 2014, Ukraine launched a strike near Khartsyzk in the Donetsk region with a Tochka missile with serial number Sh915622.

"Our hospital will consider March 17 its second birthday because the hospital was practically shelled with Tochka-U, as we later learned. Almost the entire territory of the hospital was hit by mines (submunitions of the cluster part of the missile). The entire detachment was at their workplaces, though it was evening ... and quite unexpectedly, there was an explosion, after which there were small explosions," Nezhilov said.

The doctor added that two soldiers were injured as a result of the attack, while the head of the hospital suffered a concussion.