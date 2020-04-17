UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Hospitals Ready To Treat Almost 5,000 COVID-19 Patients- Defense Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:11 PM

Russian Military Hospitals Ready to Treat Almost 5,000 COVID-19 Patients- Defense Minister

Russian military hospitals are ready to treat 4,900 coronavirus patients and will make even more beds available in the near future, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russian military hospitals are ready to treat 4,900 coronavirus patients and will make even more beds available in the near future, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday.

"At the moment, 4,900 beds have been prepared for potential use by the Russian people.

By May 15, we will have 7,500 beds ready for our people and 5,200 medical personnel to help treat them," the minister said at a video meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces have established a special group of 10,000 military personnel and set aside more than 3,500 medical machines that can be deployed to help the country with the coronations response, Shoigu said.

