MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian ambassador to the Central African Republic (CAR), Vladimir Titorenko, told Sputnik that there were no other Russian military in the Central African Republic, except for five employees of the Russian Defense Ministry's representative office in Bangui.

Earlier, media reported that Russia had sent several hundred troops to the CAR.

"Apart from five employees of the Russian Defense Ministry's representative office at the car Defense Ministry in Bangui, there are no other Russian servicemen here. But there are instructors who train the CAR army at the request of the government of this country. They are periodically rotated. It is well-known both to the UN Security Council and the global community," the ambassador said.

According to Titorenko, 14 more Russian officers serve in the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSCA.