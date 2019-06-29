Russian Military in Syria Contributed Significantly to Resuming UN Work in Golan - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian servicemen in Syria have made a significant contribution to resuming the work of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Golan Heights, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, commenting on the UN Security Council's resolution extending the UNDOF's mandate.

The resolution, adopted on Wednesday, renewed the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force for a further period of six months, until December 31.

"We consider it extremely important that UNDOF continue to play a stabilizing role and be able to fully fulfill their mandate� in difficult circumstances in the middle East region .

.. We note that a significant contribution to resuming the full functioning of UNDOF ... has been made by the Russian military, who are in Syria to assist the country's government in countering terrorist threat," the ministry's statement read.

UNDOF was established in May 1974 and stationed in the Golan to maintain the ceasefire between the Israeli and Syrian forces. During the Syrian armed conflict, the area of separation, patrolled by UNDOF, saw the violations of ceasefire and escalation of military activity.