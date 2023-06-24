Russian Military in Syria Records 10 Violations Committed by US-Led Coalition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The US-led international coalition continues to violate memorandum on air safety in Syria, Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Friday, adding that 10 violations were recorded over the past day.

"Systematic, targeted and flagrant violations of the deconfliction protocols and the bilateral memorandum on air safety in Syria by the US-led so-called International Anti-Terrorism Coalition continue. During the day, 10 cases of violations were recorded related to the flights of drones and coalition aircraft, including 2 cases of activation of weapons systems by US Air Force fighter pilots when approaching Russian tactical aircraft performing planned flights along the borders of Syria," Gurinov told a briefing.