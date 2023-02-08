Russian Military in Syria Rescued 42 People From Under Rubble After Earthquake

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The Russian servicemen continue rescue work in Syria after the devastating earthquake, having saved 42 people and having found another 57 people dead; almost 200 residents received medical assistance, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"In the course of rescue operations, with the involvement of military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces, 42 people were rescued from under rubble, 57 bodies of those dead were removed, medical assistance was provided to 194 residents," Egorov said at a briefing.

He clarified that four points for collecting donated blood had been deployed in Aleppo, Hama, Jabla, and Stamu. Local residents were given over 11 tonnes of food and essentials at eight humanitarian aid points.