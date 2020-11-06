UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military-Industrial Commission Caps Repair Cost Of Sea Launch Ship At $19.3 Bln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:24 PM

Russian Military-Industrial Commission Caps Repair Cost of Sea Launch Ship at $19.3 Bln

Sea Launch command ship and launch platform Odyssey require standard repair worth up to 1.5 trillion rubles ($19.3 billion), member of Russian Military-Industrial Commission's Board Alexander Ivanov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Sea Launch command ship and launch platform Odyssey require standard repair worth up to 1.5 trillion rubles ($19.3 billion), member of Russian Military-Industrial Commission's board Alexander Ivanov told Sputnik.

In 2016, multinational complex Sea Launch was acquired by Russia's S7 group of companies for $150 million. In 2020, the facility was relocated from the United States to the Russian Far Eastern port of Slavyanka. Ivanov has headed Russia's governmental expert group, formed to assess the state of the Sea Launch complex and suggest the measures necessary for its repair.

"There have been lots of rumors in the media that the ship and the platform are in poor condition and that Americans have dismantled everything they could.

We went to Slavyanka [and] evaluated it. We were accompanied by shipbuilders. In their opinion, the complex requires standard repair worth from 1-1.5 trillion rubles. After it, they will be ready to operate further," Ivanov said.

Sea Launch project was founded in 1995 by Russia, Norway, Ukraine and the US to organize equatorial rocket launches of the Ukrainian Zenit rockets. In 2014, after the start of the crisis in Ukraine, the operation of the facility was suspended due to Kiev's refusal to deliver Zenit rockets to the Russian side. In August, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that Sea Launch might again be in operation from 2023 or 2024, after it was repaired.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Poor Russia Norway Kiev United States August 2016 2020 Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ambassador Haque visits CIIE; interacts with Pakis ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Says Election 'Not Over' After Bide ..

2 minutes ago

Administratin review arrangements for 5th Thal jee ..

2 minutes ago

Steps afoot to improve economic of Balochistan: Za ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Appoints Kalabukhov as New Ambassador to Bo ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Gazprom Almost Triples Investment in Compr ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.