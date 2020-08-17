Russian Military Industrial Company to Showcase Brand New Military Hardware at Army Forum

With several days left before a major military event in Russia - the international Army 2020 forum - Sputnik has managed to reach the Russian Military Industrial Company (VPK), which shared details regarding the state-of-the-art military vehicles it plans to showcase at the upcoming expo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) With several days left before a major military event in Russia - the international Army 2020 forum - Sputnik has managed to reach the Russian Military Industrial Company (VPK), which shared details regarding the state-of-the-art military vehicles it plans to showcase at the upcoming expo.

The Army 2020 international defense industry forum will take place from August 23-29 and present over 730 pieces of Russian weapons and equipment, as well as 27,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for a free inspection. This year, over 70 countries have already confirmed their participation in the forum.

The VPK is a strategic partner of the Russian Armed Forces in equipping the military with high-tech armored military vehicles, including armored personnel carriers and tank destroyers. Apart from Russia, the VPK's military vehicles are deployed across 40 countries across the globe.

CUTTING-EDGE LIGHTWEIGHT ARMOURED VEHICLE STRELA

One of the highlights of the exposition at Patriot Park will be the Strela (Arrow) air-transportable armored vehicle, which can carry up to eight servicemen, including the driver.

The empty weight of the Strela, which is 4.7 meters (15.4 feet) long, 2.2 meters (7.2 feet) wide, and 2.1 meters (6.8 feet) high, is only 4.7 tonnes. For comparison, the Tigr-type armored vehicles weigh over 7 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the carrying capacity of Strela reaches 1 tonne, and its top road speed can reach 155 kilometers per hour (96 miles per hour).

"The small weight of the Strela armored vehicle makes it possible to use such a protected car for its rapid transfer to another site... There are no such armored vehicles in the arsenal of our [Russian] army, to date," according to the VPK.

The mine protection of the vehicle enables it to save the crew's lives in an explosion equivalent to up to 2 kg (4 Pounds) of TNT.

Apart from Strela, the VPK plans to present an upgraded version of the Tigr (Tiger) all-terrain infantry mobility vehicle, and snow and swamp-going vehicle with a carrying capacity of nearly 5 tonnes.

STARS OF 2019 FORUM TO JOIN UPCOMING EXPO

The VPK is also planning to showcase the novelties of the 2019 army forum, with an extra-safe K-17 Bumerang wheeled infantry fighting vehicle being one of them.

The vehicle was presented at a separate exposition dubbed 'Army of Russia - Tomorrow' in the 2019 forum. This time, it will be a part of the VPK exposition.

The next-generation Bumerang, which weighs over 28 tonnes, is capable of solving a wide range of combat and peaceful objectives, including those related to repelling aggression, protecting state borders, fighting terrorists and providing assistance to the population in case of natural disasters and catastrophes. The vehicle can reach a speed of 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).�

In April, Russia's state arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, started promoting Bumerang to foreign markets, with the export volume expected to reach $1 billion.

According to the VPK, law enforcement agencies may be potential buyers of such vehicles. The Boomerang can be used by marine corps, special forces and motorized infantry, the company added.

The VPK-URAL multi-purpose armored vehicle, which is capable of transporting personnel and military cargo, will also be showcased at the forum. The vehicle can carry 12 people, including a driver. and reach a speed of 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).

The mine resistance of the vehicle protects the crew from the detonation of explosive devices under the wheel or bottom that have a capacity of up to 6 kg (over13 pounds) in TNT equivalent. It can be used as an armored ambulance, as well.

The VPK is one of many companies that will contribute to the presentation of the newest military hardware at the forum. The exposition will also hold a unique exhibition tracing the development of Russian tanks throughout history. For the first time, a line of 23 tanks and armored vehicles were deployed on an open area in the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre.

Meanwhile, a separate exposition will be devoted to the Russian navy. It will feature state-of-the-art replicas of warships, submarines, as well as the latest technical equipment for the fleet. Also, a unique laser cutting device for technical underwater diving and ship lifting operations will be showcased at the forum. This innovative development will allow divers to cut metal constructions and products from composite materials at the depth of up to 60 meters (200 feet) using manual laser gas-dynamic technology.