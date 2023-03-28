Russian Military-Industrial Sector Firms Broke No Export Contract in 2022- Rosoboronexport

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Russian military-industrial sector enterprises did not break a single export contract in 2022 despite sanctions against Moscow, Alexander Mikheev, the head of the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said on Tuesday.

"Largely thanks to the support of the state, as well as the professionalism and dedication of machine builders, the industry successfully passed a tough stress test and quickly learned to work effectively in the new conditions. Having fulfilled the state defense order, the enterprises did not break a single export contract ” they confirmed the status of Russia as a reliable partner," Mikheev was quoted as saying by Rosoboronexport.

Last week, media reported, citing the Indian Air Force (IAF), that concerns are growing in New Delhi that Russia's special operation in Ukraine may affect its military supplies to India. According to the IAF, Moscow is unable to deliver vital defense supplies it has committed to India's military because of the operation.

