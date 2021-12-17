The European Union's sanctions against the so-called private military contractor Wagner Group will not affect the work of Russian military advisers in the Central African Republic (CAR), Alexander Ivanov, the director general of the Officers Union for International Security (OUIS), said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The European Union's sanctions against the so-called private military contractor Wagner Group will not affect the work of Russian military advisers in the Central African Republic (CAR), Alexander Ivanov, the director general of the Officers Union for International Security (OUIS), said on Friday.

On Monday, the EU sanctioned the Wagner Group, as well as eight individuals and three entities connected to it, for allegedly destabilizing Libya, Syria, Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region, and the CAR. The OUIS, which dispatches military advisers to educate and train car security forces with the notification of the UN Security Council and Sanctions Committee, is not on the list.

"The work of the Officers Union for International Security will not be affected by these sanctions, because the OUIS is not a private military company. It is an international company providing educational services solely to CAR armed forces, police and gendarmerie," Ivanov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya media center.

Ivanov noted that 1,135 military advisers are currently dispatched to CAR and more may go in the future. They will remain stationed for as long as requested by the CAR government, the OUIS chief said, specifying that the mission's duration is determined by a contract that is regularly updated.