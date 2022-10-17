Russian military jet crashes in south west, at least two dead

A Russian military plane crashed on Monday into a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine, news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry, with at least two deaths reported

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of the fire and ordered "all necessary assistance be given to casualties from the military plane incident," the Kremlin told the state-run news agency TASS.

Images circulating social media showed a nine-storey residential building on fire.

At least two people had been killed in the incident, news agencies reported citing emergency services.

"On October 17, 2022, while taking off to carry out a training flight from the military airfield of the Southern Military District, an Su-34 aircraft crashed," the ministry said.

Its statement said the military jet had malfunctioned after "one of its the engines caught fire during take-off".

"At the site of the Sukhoi Su-34 crash, in the courtyard of a residential area, the aircraft's fuel caught fire," the ministry said.

Images on social media showed a Soviet-era residence block engulfed by flames.

The blaze reached five out of nine floors of a residential building, according to emergency services, quoted by Russian state-run agencies.

The blaze spread over 2,000 square metres (21,500 square feet), the services added.

- 'Everything is burning inside' - The regional governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, said on Telegram that "all fire and rescue units in the region are working on extinguishing the fire".

"The fire spread to a few floors. According to preliminary information, 17 flats have been affected," Kondratyev said.

The investigative committee, which investigates serious crimes, said it opened a criminal investigation into the crash.

Oksana, a local resident who declined to give her last name, said the area was cordoned off.

"There could be an explosion. Everything is burning inside. there is smoke," she told AFP.

She said she was stuck in traffic when she heard the news.

"I'm in shock obviously. My child was alone at home. We already used to go to sleep with fear everyday -- Mariupol is just across from us," she said.

Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov in southeastern Ukraine, withstood weeks of relentless Russian bombardment, with resistance concentrated in a dense network of underground tunnels at its Azovstal steel plant.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine offensive airspace around the south of Russia has been closed.

Yeysk town is on the Taganrog Gulf on the Sea of Azov, across from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is under Russian control. The town is home to about 85,000 people.

Accidents involving Russian civilian aircraft and warplanes are fairly common, usually caused by technical malfunction or human error.

In June a military plane crashed in the city of Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, killing four people and injuring five other.