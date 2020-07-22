Russian Military Keeps Watch on NATO Vessels Taking Part in Sea Breeze Drills in Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russia's Black Sea Fleet is keeping track of NATO vessels and aircraft taking part in the Sea Breeze drills in the north-west of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The international military exercise started on Monday.

"The equipment and personnel of the Black Sea Flee implement a set of measures to control the activities of the vessels and aircraft of the NATO Allied Maritime Command, participating in the Sea Breeze-2020 exercise. The active phase of the NATO Allied Maritime Command's drills Sea Breeze-2020 is being carried out in the north-western area of the Black Sea. Ships and aviation equipment of the US Navy and partner nations take part in the maneuvers," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.