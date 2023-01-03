Russian Military Liquidate Over 130 Foreign Mercenaries in DPR - Defense Ministry

More than 130 foreign mercenaries were liquidated by the Russian armed forces in the South-Donetsk direction with high-precision strikes on the points of their temporary deployment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) More than 130 foreign mercenaries were liquidated by the Russian armed forces in the South-Donetsk direction with high-precision strikes on the points of their temporary deployment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In addition, more than 130 foreign mercenaries were killed by high-precision strikes by the Russian aerospace forces on the points of temporary deployment of units of the 'foreign legion' in the areas of the settlements of Maslyakovka and the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

The Russian military also destroyed more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, and three pickup trucks in the same direction, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, in the Donetsk direction, the Russian armed forces destroyed up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, and seven vehicles over the past 24 hours.