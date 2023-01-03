UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Liquidate Over 130 Foreign Mercenaries In DPR - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Russian Military Liquidate Over 130 Foreign Mercenaries in DPR - Defense Ministry

More than 130 foreign mercenaries were liquidated by the Russian armed forces in the South-Donetsk direction with high-precision strikes on the points of their temporary deployment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) More than 130 foreign mercenaries were liquidated by the Russian armed forces in the South-Donetsk direction with high-precision strikes on the points of their temporary deployment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In addition, more than 130 foreign mercenaries were killed by high-precision strikes by the Russian aerospace forces on the points of temporary deployment of units of the 'foreign legion' in the areas of the settlements of Maslyakovka and the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

The Russian military also destroyed more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, and three pickup trucks in the same direction, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, in the Donetsk direction, the Russian armed forces destroyed up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, and seven vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Same Kramatorsk Donetsk

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 241,252 calls in 2 ..

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 241,252 calls in 2022

1 minute ago
 Americans Hold Gloomy 2023 Outlook for United Stat ..

Americans Hold Gloomy 2023 Outlook for United States - Poll

1 minute ago
 China slams 'unacceptable' Covid curbs on travelle ..

China slams 'unacceptable' Covid curbs on travellers from its territory

1 minute ago
 More matches decided in Amanullah Memorial Tennis ..

More matches decided in Amanullah Memorial Tennis C'ship

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) releases first payment ..

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) releases first payment to deserving families under OW ..

12 minutes ago
 Food department sold 1.1815 mln bags of flour duri ..

Food department sold 1.1815 mln bags of flour during 3 months

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.