Russian Military Maintains Contact on Syria With US Counterparts - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The Russian and US military continue to maintain contact on Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday in light of a US strike against al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in northwestern Syria.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday that the US forces had conducted a strike against the leadership of the al-Qaeda terrorist group in northwestern Syria. The strike targeted al-Qaeda operatives responsible for plotting attacks threatening US citizens, partners and civilians, according to CENTCOM.

"As for the Russian side being aware, a so-called deconfliction channel between the Russian and US military is functioning, through which the sides exchange information in order to avoid unforeseen and unintentional incidents," Lavrov said at a press conference, when asked whether Moscow was informed about the recent US strike.

The foreign minister went on to call the United States out on double standards in regards to the US presence in Syria.

"The United States understands the remaining terrorist threat on the Syrian territory, especially on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, where the United States unlawfully occupies several areas and where they carry out actions that do not quite correlate with the logic of counterterrorism," Lavrov underlined at a press conference.

The foreign minister referred to Washington using the Idlib de-escalation zone to protect former members of the Nusra Front terrorist organization (banned in Russia) as an example of a double standard.