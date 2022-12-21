UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Medics Achieve Lowest Ever Mortality Rate In Hospitals - Shoigu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Russian Military Medics Achieve Lowest Ever Mortality Rate in Hospitals - Shoigu

Russian military doctors involved in the special operation in Ukraine have achieved the lowest ever mortality rate in hospitals at less than 0.5%, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russian military doctors involved in the special operation in Ukraine have achieved the lowest ever mortality rate in hospitals at less than 0.5%, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Medical units receive the wounded within one hour and military hospitals within the first 24 hours. (The medics) achieve low mortality at the stages of evacuation of the wounded. The mortality rate in hospitals is less than 0.5%. This is the lowest in the history of military medicine," Shoigu said at an expanded board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The minister noted that medical personnel working in the area of the special military operation perform first aid within 10 minutes.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their financial and military support of Kiev.

